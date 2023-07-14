Shueisha Games And Magnus Game Studiodeveloper of Re:Legendthey announced PROJECT SURVIVALworking title that indicates a new survival crafting RPG coming to various platforms, including the only confirmed one, Steam. A release date has not yet been announced, but it will be possible to play single player offline or online in 25 players simultaneously.

PROJECT SURVIVAL is a fantasy survival, monster taming, open world adventure game that you can play alone or with friends. Embark on an epic journey in an exciting fantasy survival game that will push your skills and instincts to the limit. After the destruction of your original world, you find yourself stranded in an unknown universe teeming with dangerous and surprising life forms. It’s up to you to adapt, survive and thrive in this extraordinary new realm.

See the announcement trailer below.

PROJECT SURVIVAL – Announce Trailer

Source: Shueisha Games Street Gematsu