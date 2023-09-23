Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/23/2023 – 17:45

More than 90 families who took refuge in Brazil or immigrated here in search of a better life received guidance and had access to services such as migration regularization in the Rota de Direito project, carried out this Saturday (23) by the Public Defender’s Office of the State of Rio de Janeiro .

The action is a partnership between the DPRJ Human Rights Defense Center (Nudedh) and the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), Cáritas RJ, the National Committee for Refugees (Conare) and other entities.

The families served were mainly seeking help with migration regularization, inclusion in the employment register and guidance on labor rights. Services were also provided, such as referrals for school enrollment, vaccinations, dental assessments, health information and other topics linked to social assistance, as well as inclusion in the Single Registry and other social benefits.

Among those served, the stories are of families who left their countries due to economic crises, natural disasters and armed conflicts. The UNHCR defines refugees as people who are outside their country of origin for fear of suffering persecution or serious and widespread violations of human rights and armed conflicts.

The number of people who suffer forced displacement for these reasons has more than doubled in the last decade, rising from 40 million in 2010 to 100 million in 2022, according to UNHCR. Around 40% of this number are children and adolescents.

According to the report Refuge in Numbers, from Conare, in 2022 alone, more than 50 thousand asylum requests were made in Brazil. The main applicant nationalities in 2022 were Venezuelans (67%), Cubans (10.9%) and Angolans (6.8%).

The economic crisis situation in Venezuela and the difficulties in raising her three children motivated Viviane Del Valle to immigrate to Brazil. When looking for the Rota de Direito project, she reported difficulty obtaining medication and treatment for one of her children, who has autism and epilepsy.

“I only ate once a day. My children ate three times a day, but in small quantities”, Viviane Del Valle told the project members. The Venezuelan has been in Brazil for five years, with a year and a half in Rio.

This Saturday’s service took place at the Juan Montalvo School, in Taquara, a neighborhood in Rio’s West Zone. Also participating in the action were bodies from the State Government and the City Hall of Rio de Janeiro, in addition to the organizations Aldeias Infantilis SOS Brasil, Mawon, Pacto pelo Direito de Migrar, International Organization for Migration and Sérvio Vieira Chair at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro ( PUC-Rio).