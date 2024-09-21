Proposal by Senator Ciro Nogueira (PP) establishes as an abusive practice the refusal to cancel within 15 days

The Senate’s Transparency, Governance, Oversight and Control and Consumer Protection Committee is expected to draft an opinion on a bill that seeks to make it easier for consumers to cancel services such as telephone, internet and cable TV. The bill 804 of 2024 is authored by the senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI) and awaits the appointment of rapporteur in the committee.

The text adds to the consumer’s rights the cancellation of the provision of services within 15 days of formalizing the request, with immediate cancellation of the monthly fee. The provider must provide consumers with specific channels for this purpose.

The proposal also adds, as an abusive practice, the refusal or failure to cancel the service and the contract within 15 days of the request made by the consumer.

Ciro Nogueira included in the proposal a decision by the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) that assures consumers that the fine for canceling loyalty contracts must be proportional to the grace period. In the senator’s assessment, some operators create loyalty clauses with abusive fines for those who do not comply with them.

“In this sense, the Superior Court of Justice ruled that, in telecommunications contracts with a minimum permanence clause, the clause that obliges the consumer to pay the full loyalty termination fee must be considered exorbitant, since it must be calculated in proportion to the grace period.”, says the author.

The project received an amendment from the senator Jesus’s Hands (Republicans-RR) to add the obligation that the specific channel for cancellation must “have similar quality and waiting time to the channel made available for new hires”.

