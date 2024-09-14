Author of the text, deputy Alexandre Guimarães states that the change seeks to unify the procedure with that of the Code of Civil Procedure

The PL (bill) 1,821 of 24 changes the Code of Criminal Procedure to determine the counting of procedural deadlines in working days. The text, authored by the deputy Alexandre Guimarães (MDB-TO), is under analysis in the Chamber of Deputies.

Today, the Code of Civil Procedure already establishes the counting of procedural deadlines in working days (that is, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays are not computed in the deadline). In criminal proceedings, as a rule, the counting is done in calendar days.

Guimarães states that the measure aims to unify the issue, bringing more clarity to lawyers working in both areas (civil and criminal).

“The current divergence has been a source of confusion and harm to lawyers, who find themselves forced to deal with different rules for counting deadlines in different areas of law”he says.

The proposal also repeals the provision of the Code of Criminal Procedure that extends to the first immediate business day the deadline ending on a Sunday or holiday. According to Guimarães, this rule would be unnecessary if deadlines were counted in business days.

Next steps



The project will be analyzed conclusively by the CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice and Citizenship).

To become law, the proposal needs to be approved by the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

With information from Chamber Agency.