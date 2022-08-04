The publisher behind Dead by Daylight, Behavior Interactiveannounced a new puzzle game developed by Lunarch Studios. Currently titled Project Sthe game will feature an open world multiplayer.

Project S currently doesn’t have a launch date, and the Steam listing for the game only has a “Coming Soon” next to the wishlist button. The game is scheduled for release in 2023.

In Project S, players can play both solo and in multiplayer mode. Players will be able to explore floating islands in the sky. The puzzles in the game will include perspective-based puzzles, 3D mazes, grid-based logic puzzles, and environmental puzzles. Below you can take a look at a first trailer.

Also Behavior Interactive has also announced a new asymmetrical FPS called Meet Your Maker, also with a release scheduled for 2023. On August 23, 2022 a closed playtest will begin, to which you can subscribe to try to be invited.

Source: PCGamer