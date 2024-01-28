Text is authored by deputy Talíria Petrone (Psol-RJ) and must be analyzed in two committees of the Chamber of Deputies

O PL (bill) 2866 of 23in progress at the Chamber of Deputies, makes it mandatory to install surveillance cameras on the uniforms of security guards and security guards. The images captured must be preserved by companies for at least 1,095 days.

The text changes the Banking Security Lawwhich deals with private companies that operate surveillance and value transport services.

ABUSE



The author of the project, deputy Talíria Petrone (Psol-RJ), states that the measure can contribute to reducing cases of abuse committed by private security guards.

“The use of cameras on uniforms aims to produce evidence for possible investigation, greater security in approaches and the possibility of a more specific assessment of the work carried out”Petrone said.

The congresswoman recalls that the PMs (Military Police) are gradually incorporating cameras into police uniforms. “The rules for the constitution and operation of private security must follow the advances and improvements existing in the sector”he stated.

PROCESSING

The project will be conclusively analyzed by the CICS (Industry, Commerce and Service Commission) and the CCJ (Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Commission).

With information from Chamber Agency.