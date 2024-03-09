Author of the PL, senator Veneziano Vital do Rêgo says that measure would provide more security for residents

Senator's project Venetian Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB) determines that the resident must inform the administration of the condominium where they live if they keep wild animals in their apartment and present documentation of regular keeping. O PL 267/2024 has not yet been forwarded to committees.

The text amends the Civil Code (Law 10,406, of 2002) to determine that the rule be submitted to a condominium assembly.

The objective is to increase the safety and integrity of residents in the face of the possible presence of wild animals in condominiums. The senator says that the custody of wild animals is already provided for in legislation, as long as it is authorized, by license or permission from the competent environmental agency. However, the Environmental Crimes Law (Law 9,605, of 1998) prohibits the use, persecution, destruction, hunting or capture of wild animals.

“The provision of a standard for residents who have custody of wild animals to communicate this fact and present documentation of the regularity of custody reinforces the role of condominium management in guaranteeing the safety of residents and the legality of activities carried out in residential units. ”states in the justification of the bill.

Recent cases

Veneziano remembers recent cases that alarmed the population, such as the one that occurred in July 2020, in Brasília, when veterinary medicine student Pedro Henrique Krambeck, 22 years old, was bitten by a cobra snake inside the apartment where he lived with his family. The discovery led to the conviction of the student, his mother, Rose Meire, his stepfather, PMDF lieutenant colonel Clóvis Eduardo Condi, and a friend Gabriel Ribeiro de Moura, for environmental crimes, procedural fraud and corruption of minors.

In May 2023, an operation by the São Paulo Civil Police discovered and rescued an alligator and 85 other wild animals kept in captivity inside an apartment in Moema, in the south zone of the capital of São Paulo.

With information from Senate Agency.