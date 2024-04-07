Lighting of internal areas of government buildings after hours will depend on request; Chamber analyzes the PL

The Chamber of Deputies analyzes the Bill 730 of 2024 makes it mandatory to turn off all internal lighting in federal public buildings after 10 pm, with the exception of places that operate uninterruptedly, such as hospitals.

The text establishes that at this time, the lighting of internal environments of federal government buildings will depend on an express request due to real need.

The deputy Captain Alberto Neto (PL-AM), author of the project, argues that the electricity consumption of units classified as public authorities reached 15,145 GWh in 2022, which is equivalent to 10.5% of national consumption in the year.

“The majority of this consumption is intended to power the lighting systems in the internal environments of public offices”says the author.

“The project will reduce public expenses, directing more resources to health, education and security, in addition to preserving the levels of hydroelectric reservoirs, contributing to the country’s energy security”, adds.

The project will be analyzed in conclusive characterby the Administration and Public Service Commission and by the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission).

With information from Chamber Agency.