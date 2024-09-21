Proposal by deputy Gilberto Abramo (Republicans) establishes sanctions in case of non-compliance, including prohibition or cancellation of the license

The PL 2,564 of 2024 determines that clinics that perform cosmetic surgeries maintain a support ICU (intensive care unit), whether owned or outsourced, for emergency and urgent care.

According to the text being analyzed in the Chamber of Deputies, those responsible for establishments that carry out procedures of this type will be subject to the sanctions provided for in Law on Violations of Health Legislation. These sanctions include warnings, fines, closures or even cancellation of the premises’ licenses.

“There are frequent cases of complications, both medical and in the work of other professionals, including deaths.”, said the author of the proposal, deputy Gilberto Abramo (Republicans-MG).

The project is being processed conclusively and will be analyzed by the Health, Constitution and Justice and Citizenship committees, which will consider the implications of this new regulation.

To become law, it must be approved by both the House and the Senate.

With information from Chamber Agency.