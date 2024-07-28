The proposal will be analyzed by the Chamber’s Environment and Constitution and Justice committees; then, it will go to the Senate

Bill 2,213 of 2024 replaces the term “owner” with “responsible human” in pet registrations, forms and records. The responsible person is the one who maintains the custody, care and well-being of the animal. The text includes the change in the Civil Code.

According to congressman Fábio Teruel (MDB-SP), author of the proposal, the change is a cultural change that recognizes the responsibility that humans must have towards the animals under their care. “It will be an important step in reinforcing awareness that animals are not objects, but beings that require care, attention and responsibility”he says.

Awareness

The proposal, which is currently being processed in the Chamber of Deputies, also creates the National Week of Responsible Pet Ownership Awareness. The event seeks to promote education and awareness about animal welfare, responsible pet ownership and the fight against animal abandonment, among other issues.

Next steps

The proposal will be analyzed conclusively by the Chamber’s Environment and Sustainable Development and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship committees. It will then be forwarded to the Senate.

With information from Chamber Agency.