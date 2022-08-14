The title does not yet have a date, but it is planned to launch in early 2023.

The success of Dark Souls is of such magnitude that it is undeniable to recognize that has influenced many games that have been released afterwards. This is one more and it doesn’t look bad at all. This is Project Relic that launched yesterday a new gameplay trailer where he lets us see more of his combat.

Project Relic is being developed by just 10 people and will be out sometime in 2023This title in principle has thought launch sometime in 2023, so not much more is known, but this gameplay trailer has left exciting things. It has been possible to see how the protagonist appears fighting with a pretty awesome boss who carries a huge sword.

Project Relic is being developed by a Korean studio called Project Cloud Games. Although the gameplay looks especially good, is subject to change, so it’s best not to take this as definitive. However, it does give us a slight idea of ​​what the final product will look like.

In fact, this title was already presented last year, but it was not until recently that they offered a new look at Project Relic. It’s about a indie game since your studio has 10 developers. If you want see more gameplay of this work, you can visit the Project Cloud Games YouTube channel.

