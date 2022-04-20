Project Cloud Games has released a new gameplay video from his upcoming Dark Souls inspired game, Project Relic.

Project Relic is a third-person action RPG that currently targets a launch date in 2023 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

We first talked about Project Relic in July 2021. Since then, the independent studio has worked hard to improve the game’s combat, and this latest video can give you an idea of ​​the current status of the project.

Project Cloud Games is a small independent studio made up of 10 developers. So, considering the size of the team, Project Relic looks pretty cool.

