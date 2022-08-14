Project Cloud Games has released a new gameplay trailer for Project Relic, their new title explicitly inspired by Dark Souls. The trailer gives us an idea of ​​how the game and its gameplay is visually in this beta version of the title

The game is a third person action rpg and is expected in 2023. Of course, this trailer shows a game still in development and this means that the style, graphics and levels may change. In practice, it does not represent the final quality of the product.

And we also don’t want to forget that Project Gloud Games is made up of a small team, so we can’t expect a title at the level of a Dark Souls 3. However, the video shows some really interesting fights and dark atmospheres that fans of the genre love so much.

Source: DSOGaming