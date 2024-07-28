According to the proposal, the calculation basis will be 20% of gross income for 5 years; then, it will return to the current 60%.

Bill 1,324 of 2022 reduces the IR (Income Tax) due by independent passenger transporters, such as motorcycle taxi drivers, taxi drivers and app drivers. Already approved in the Senate, the text is now being analyzed in the Chamber of Deputies.

According to the proposal, the income tax calculation basis will be 20% of drivers’ gross income for five years. After that, it will return to the current 60%. With the measure, the tax to be paid during the period will be lower, as it will be levied on a smaller portion of the income.

According to the author of the project, Senator Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO), the current percentage does not reflect the contributory capacity of the transporter, aggravated by the increase in costs with fuel and other inputs.

He also highlights that the Social Security discount for self-employed drivers is 20% of the invoice value. “Therefore, there is no justifiable reason for the IR to use a different tax base”said Cardoso.

Budget impact

According to the federal government, the project could cause an estimated reduction in revenue of R$57 million in 2024, R$61 million in 2025 and R$64 million in 2026.

As a form of compensation, the proposal increases the CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Profit) of financial institutions until the end of 2024.

Next steps



The project will be analyzed in conclusive character by the committees on Roads and Transport, Finance and Taxation, and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

With information from Chamber Agency.