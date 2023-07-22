A few emerged online stolen images Of Project Q the new hardware of Playstation designed for home streaming. These are three shots showing the device in operation and disassembled.

A tablet attached to a controller

Project Q in action

Since it is stolen material, we do not publish the photos directly. Either way, you can find them here.

The leak made quite clear the nature of Project Q, which appears to be nothing more than an android tablet attached to a Dual Sense, plus all without proprietary software. So, as widely expected, it won’t be able to run PS5 games, other than streaming.

It has not yet been clarified whether you will be able to use the cloud functions of the subscription PS Plus to play even in the absence of the console, therefore via the cloud.

Of course most of the comments to the photo look at theaesthetics of the device, defined as not exactly pleasant by most users, and wondering how much it could cost, considering that the Dual Sense alone costs around €70.

For now there are still no specifics regarding the hardware, but many hope that, since it is an Android tablet, it is somehow “workable”. We’ll see when Sony will provide more details on what Project Q will be offering and the type of user it is aimed at.