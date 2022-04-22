According to an exclusive of the portal Exputerit seems that Ubisoft is currently at work on a new particular projectthat already Eurogamer had spotted last September through a leak: it is a title now called as Project Qtentative name for a game PVP Battle Arena which will also include a modality Battle Royale. This brief description of the game would have been given by Ubisoft itself via email announcements, defining Project Q such as “innovative and modern“.

According to the report, Project Q has these modes called respectively Showdown and Battle Zone: the first is the name of that battle royale, where the classic style of the genre is adapted to games of only 4 two-player teamswhile the second is the battle arena where the players, divided into two teams of 4 memberswill have to achieve a total of 100 points to win. The goal of this second mode is to control an area of ​​the map for as long as possible.

The source also reports that the art design of the game, of which a photo was sent to him, is very reminiscent of Activision’s Overwatch and EA’s Knockout City, however even in this case we are not in possession of anything official, since even he who provided the material at the source of the article remained anonymous.

Because of this, and the usual lack of official status and non-existence of communications by Ubisoftwe invite you to consider such information as mere rumorsrumors awaiting clarification from the French software house.

If even some of what was reported to us were true, the playtests of Project Q would still be ongoing, and therefore we could even expect some news about it, or perhaps even a reveal with great fanfare. For now, we just have to wait.