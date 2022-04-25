Ubisoft officially announced Project Q after the leak, confirming that the project is real: the company took the opportunity to clarify some points in this regard.

After the release of the first unofficial details of Project Q, Ubisoft has announced that the project is real and clarifies that it is a team battle arena which is at the beginning of development. “By the way, this is not a Battle Royale. The game will feature a variety of PvP modes with one goal in mind: FUN!“reads Ubisoft’s tweet.

This first point was promptly clarified by Ubisoft who, in a second tweet, addressed another point related to their recent historical controversy by stating: “there are no plans to add NFT to this game“.

So, we heard you heard … 🤷 ‍Introducing codename "Project Q", a team battle arena letting players truly own the experience! The game is in early development and we will keep testing, so for now all you can do is register for upcoming tests: https://t.co/TMRKwiUzbJ pic.twitter.com/hZ40OkPdum – Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) April 23, 2022



Project Q is developed for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC as an “innovative and modern PvP battle arena” whose beta versions will help gather valuable feedback for the development team. In this regard, as you can see, you are already able to register to participate in the beta that will be held soon.