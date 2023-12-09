Text is in the Economic Affairs Committee of the Federal Senate; If approved, it will be forwarded to the Social Affairs Committee

People diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and who have health plans will be able to receive medication for home treatment, if the bill (PL) 4809/2023 be approved. The text presented by the senator Alessandro Vieira (MDB-SE) is being processed by the CAE (Economic Affairs Committee) of the Federal Senate.

The PL rapporteur, senator Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), presented a favorable opinion to the proposal. If approved by the CAE, the text will be forwarded to the CAS (Commission for Social Affairs), where it will be assessed on a final basis.

The project establishes that health plans must provide medicines for home treatment, as well as make prosthetics, orthoses and their accessories not related to surgical procedures available.

The proposal includes coverage of outpatient and home treatments for people with type 1 diabetes mellitus, as well as the supply of available inputs and technologies, such as the continuous glucose monitoring system and the continuous insulin infusion system (insulin pump). .

The implementation of these changes, with the provision of benefits, will take place within 20 days after the administrative request accompanied by a medical prescription. The delivery of medicines and treatments will be carried out through our own, accredited, contracted or referenced network, directly to the patient or their legal representative, guaranteeing the effectiveness and continuity of care. This legislation comes into force 180 days after its publication.

“By enabling patients to receive part of their treatment through private plans, there will be a potential reduction in demand for public services, relieving the health system and its costs”, says Otto. The rapporteur understands that the preventive measure, in addition to highlighting the reduction of costs in the health system, will promote the quality of life of patients.

According to Senator Alessandro Vieira, treatment in the initial years after diagnosis is extremely important for better control of the disease and reduction of complications in the medium and long term.

“Currently, Brazil is the 5th country in terms of diabetes occurrences in the world, second only to China, India, the United States and Pakistan. Brazil has 16.8 million people with diabetes aged 20 to 79 years, 588 thousand of which are type 1, of which only 10% to 25% have adequate glycemic control”said the congressman.

Recalling the constitutional text, Alessandro also stated that “health is a right for everyone and a duty of the State, guaranteed through social and economic policies that aim to reduce the risk of disease and other health problems and universal and equal access to actions and services for their promotion, protection and recovery”.

The text changes the Law 9,656, of 1998which established private health care plans and insurance.

With information from Senate Agency