The Bill (PL) 3,241 of 2023from the senator weverton (PDT-MA), proposes that school lunches should also be offered to students on weekends and during vacations. The PL was presented by the congressman in June and is awaiting the designation of a rapporteur at the CAE (Economic Affairs Commission).

Weverton explains that the proposal seeks to combat the situation of food insecurity in which many public school students live.

“I believe that the supply of food to children who study can and should be extended to every day of the week, considering the reality of several Brazilian states in which school meals are the main meal of the child. These children’s access to quality food on the weekends will also provide a significant increase in their overall performance and learning ability”declares the senator.

For this, the project modifies the Law 11,947 of 2009, which deals with school meals in basic education. The increase in cost will be financed with resources allocated from the federal government’s food acquisition and healthy eating incentive programs, such as the PAA (Food Acquisition Program), recreated this month by the federal government, and the Pnae (National Food Acquisition Program). School Meals).

If approved by the CAE, the project goes to the Education Commission for final decision.



