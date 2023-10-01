Technology with machine learning will present solutions for epidemiological analysis, scenario detection and interventions

How can advances in AI (artificial intelligence) and data science contribute to combating the spread of infectious diseases and improving public health in low- and middle-income countries?

Sixteen research projects that seek to answer this question were selected in a call for proposals launched by AI4PEP (Global South Artificial Intelligence for Pandemic and Epidemic Preparedness and Response Networkin English) and will receive funding from York University and the International Development Research Center of the Ministry of International Development, both in Canada.

One of the approved projects, entitled “AutoAI-Pandemics: Democratizing Machine Learning for Analysis, Study, and Control of Epidemics and Pandemics“, is authored by professor André Carlos Ponce de Leon Ferreira Carvalho, main researcher at the Cemeai (Center for Mathematical Sciences Applied to Industry), and his doctoral student Robson Parmezan Bonidia.

Cemeai is a Cepid (Research, Innovation and Dissemination Center) of Fapesp (Foundation for Research Support of the State of São Paulo) based at ICMC-USP (Institute of Mathematical and Computing Sciences of the University of São Paulo), in São Carlos (SP).

“Although AI creates new opportunities, its proper use requires advanced computer, statistical and mathematical knowledge, limiting its use by non-specialists, for example, biologists, doctors and epidemiologists. Our goal is to develop an integrated and easy platform that can be effectively employed by non-specialists working on infectious diseases.”stated Carvalho and Bonidia in the study submitted.

“This platform, called AutoAI-Pandemics, will provide robust solutions using automated machine learning for epidemiological analysis capable of detecting potential epidemic scenarios and recommending interventions to safely suppress the spread of disease, with minimal social impact; bioinformatics analysis, helping life sciences researchers with pathogen genome analysis and combating misinformation to assist in the search for reliable sources of information.”they completed.

According to them, the platform will be able to work in several critical stages of an epidemic and pandemic. “AutoAI-Pandemics can be used by policymakers and other stakeholders, healthcare professionals, pharmaceutical industries, genomic surveillance organizations and to combat misinformation”said Robson Bonidia, who has bioinformatics as one of the main areas of his doctorate.

His works received the Lara (Latin America Research Awards) in 2021, promoted by Google. He was also a finalist in Falling Walls Lab Brasil 2022, promoted by the Falling Walls Foundation, German Center for Science and Innovation.

“The greatest asset of this project lies in the democratization of AI, in being able to bring together studies and researchers from various areas of knowledge in a simple interface that does not require a specific mathematical basis for its updating, which can benefit thousands of people”stated the researcher.

Regarding financing, Bonidia recalls that it will contribute to hiring more specialists from Brazilian universities and abroad, interested in working on the project, which lasts 4 years.

“With this work, we are improving health services and allowing more people to have access to free, quality healthcare. The resources, in the order of R$ 1.3 million, will be used by the Brazilian team for scholarships, equipment, training and workshops” said Carvalho.

With information from Fapesp Agency