The text, which includes works of art and a series of other businesses, will be analyzed by committees of the Chamber of Deputies

The law project 5272/23 prohibits the use of cash in a series of businesses, such as buying and selling real estate, cars and works of art. The text also invalidates, in these transactions, installment payments made in paper money.

According to the proposal, banknotes cannot be used in the purchase or sale of:

properties;

jewelry of any kind;

works of art of any kind;

automobiles, boats and aircraft of any model;

animals of any kind; It is

goods whose value exceeds R$10 thousand.

O public ministry and the Coaf (Financial Activities Control Council) may request information regarding compliance with the future law from those who sell, occasionally or habitually, the mentioned products.

Furthermore, property registration and protest notaries will not be able to admit registration, endorsement and protest of any document specifying payment in physical currency or that does not mention the form of payment.

Money laundry

Author of the project, deputy Helder Solomon (PT-ES) states that the objective is to combat money laundering (a practice used to cover up the illegal origin of financial resources).

The parliamentarian recalls that banks have a legal obligation to report suspicious transactions to the responsible bodies, which is why corrupt individuals prefer to buy goods with cash.

“These are real estate, jewelry, works of art, heads of cattle, automobiles and other items capable of providing a life of luxury for those who take undue advantage of public money“, he states.

Processing

The project is underway in conclusive character and will be analyzed by the committees Consumer defense; in Finance and Taxation; it's from Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

With information from Chamber Agency.