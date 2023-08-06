Measure also applies to everyone identified as participating in acts of violence due to land conflicts

O Bill 1373/23 prevents people who invaded land, public or private, from receiving benefits from the Agrarian Reform Program, land regularization or credit lines with economic subsidies. The text is pending in the Chamber of Deputies.

According to the proposal, the measure also applies to everyone identified as participating in the invasion of public buildings, acts of threat, kidnapping or keeping citizens in private prison, or any other acts of violence committed due to land conflicts.

“The measures will certainly discourage invasions and help ensure that those most in need are not used by false leaders in pursuit of illicit personal benefits. In this way, they will also contribute to the agrarian reform effectively benefiting the family farmer, who work the land to support themselves and their families”says the author of the proposal, Deputy Lázaro Botelho (PP-TO).

Procedure

The proposal will be analyzed in conclusiveness, by the Agriculture, Livestock, Supply and Rural Development commissions; Finance and Taxation; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

With information from Chamber Agency