The Witcher 3 is finally coming up too PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. It was a project that required a lot of time and effort from the development team, who claims to have also taken inspiration from what was done for the work on Polarisor the new chapter of the series.

In our interview we asked the following question to the developers by CD Projekt RED: “Did you learn anything during the development of The Witcher 3 for PS5 and Xbox Series X that will come in handy about Polaris or future chapters of the series?”

There complete answer was: “Working on the next-gen patch has been very inspiring. Many of the features we’ve put in to improve the quality of life in the game we’d like to bring back in the future. I can’t tell you specifically what it was, but there was one feature in particular that we created specifically for The Witcher 3 next-gen and that we showed people working on Polaris saying “look, we should do this this way.” So yeah, that was inspiring and it helped. For many of us it was refreshing to dive back into The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt that we know so well, re-breathing that atmosphere in preparation for something new with the world of The Witcher.”

For much more information revealed by CD Projekt RED on The Witcher saga, we leave you with our complete interview.