Project: Playtimethe creepy asymmetrical free-to-play horror developed by MOB Games, it shows itself with a new trailer cinematic that reveals the exit date of the game in early access on Steam, set for December 6th.

Set inside a toy factory, Project: Playtime takes up the mechanics multiplayer of classics such as Dead by Daylight, which has had a huge success, putting six users in command of as many wretches who have the objective of building a giant toy while a seventh player controls a monster who has the task of exterminating them.

The charm of the project undoubtedly lies in the successful mix between puppets and terror: an element that will help keep tension high while potential survivors look for the components necessary to build the toy within the scenario, trying not to get killed.

Project: Playtime will provide us with several characters to choose from, each with unique skills that could make the difference during the game, especially if we manage to collaborate effectively with our teammates.

Instead, there will be three monsters that can be selected by one of the seven participants in the match: Huggy Wuggy, Mommy Long Legs and the unprecedented Boxy Boo, also characterized by a unique set of powers and abilities with which to hunt down and tear apart their victims.

Both factions will be able to use the coins earned up to that point to unlock useful upgrades and carry out a progression that will make their characters more cunning, faster or more resistant, thus further enlivening the experience.