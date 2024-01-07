According to Senator Mara Gabrilli (PSD-SP), the selection of technologies offered by SUS depends on Conitec's assessment

Project by senator Mara Gabrilli (PSD-SP) proposes that the SUS (Unified Health System) offers, within a maximum period of 6 months, new medicines, products and procedures, from the date of publication of the decision by Conitec (National Commission for Incorporation of Technologies)

The PL (Bill) 6,172 of 2023 inserts the determination into the Organic Health Law (Law 8,080, of 1990). The text determines that any exclusions of technologies and the necessary procedures must also be carried out within 180 days. The committees where the proposal will be processed have not yet been designated.

According to the senator, the selection of technologies offered by the SUS depends on an evaluation process carried out by Conitec, whose opinions support the final decision, under the responsibility of Sectics (Secretariat of Science, Technology, Innovation and Industrial Health Complex), of the Ministry of Health.

The senator argues, however, that, despite the Decree 7,646, of 2011determine the same period of 180 days for the incorporation, exclusion and alteration of health technologies within the scope of the public service, “there are several difficulties associated with compliance, especially with regard to the availability of technologies for rare diseases”. The intention is to make the measure effective through legislation.

The parliamentarian cites data from the Crônicos do Dia a Dia association, according to which the deadline set in the decree has not been met, nor has it been able to encourage public administration bodies to adopt measures.

“These are problems related to delays in updating protocols and agreeing responsibility for financing, difficulties in sizing demand, obstacles in the bidding process and in the signing of administrative contracts, in addition to logistics problems”it says in the justification.

Mara believes that the bill will help implement the measure established by the decree, “which meets the constitutional guideline of comprehensiveness, being fundamental to guaranteeing patients’ access to treatment”.

With information from Senate Agency.