Chamber Health Committee approved the text; employer will have to inform health authorities when there is a need for quarantine

A Health Commission of the Chamber of Deputies approved a bill that obliges employers (public or private) to communicate to the competent health authority about cases of illnesses that require isolation or quarantine. The rule applies to incidents in the workplace.

If the company does not warn about the cases, it may be subject to fines.

The replacement for the Working Committee proposed by the deputy Jandira Feghali (PC do B-RJ) was approved along with the text. It had already been previously approved and was presented by deputy Daniel Almeida (B-BA PC).

The inclusion of the substitute was on the recommendation of the rapporteur, deputy Flavia Morais (PDT-GO)

“The compulsory notification of certain diseases is one of the essential processes for the beginning of epidemiological surveillance”said the congresswoman.

She added an amendment to establish that notification to the health authority depends on the provision of a simplified online platform to citizens. This and other rules are included in the Epidemiological Surveillance Law.

The proposal will still be analyzed, conclusively, in the CCJ (Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Commission).

With information from Câmara de Notícias Agency.