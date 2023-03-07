SIEG Games has launched a fundraising campaign on Kickstarters For Project MBRa multiplayer mech action shooter for pc (and maybe PS5), with a final goal set 25 million yen (about $180,000 euros). Have already been disclosed what will be the various goals depending on the figure reached:

25 million yen

Closed Beta on Steam

Early Access Sale

Implemented 5v5 multiplayer battle arena mode/survival mode

Japanese and English language support

50 million yen

75 million yen

New robots designed by famous creators will be added

100 million yen

Additional battlefields

200 million yen

Added a single player mode

The studio also made public the game’s development schedule:

April 2023 – Reconstruction of project contents

From May to October 2023 – Effective development

November 2023 – Preparation for the closed beta test

December 2023 – Closed Beta on Steam

From December 2023 to May 2024 – Reflection of results / restructuring of specifications

April 2024 – Sale in Early Access on Steam

Below we offer a general overview, followed by the announcement trailer!

Overview

Project MBR is a mecha-themed shooter focused on 5 vs 5 multiplayer component, where players enter the cockpit and fight from a first person perspective.

A robot as an extension of a real combat vehicle with no insignificant shapes or parts, designed with a taste of functional elegance!

A lifelike robot who can transform his body, allowing him to change his movements and weapons, as well as take a variety of tactical actions!

Advanced unit development and highly flexible weapon customization: The robot can be improved and developed, and you can build your own tactics by combining equipped weapons.

The deep combat system requires more than just taking down enemies; it requires situation-based strategic maneuvers, such as capturing and defending bases and giving orders to drones.

A near-future setting showing Earth seen approximately 30 years from now, taking into account the extent of the real world as imagined by Koichi Inoue, with works such as the production of the Armored Trooper Votoms setting, planning, setting and the production of Mobile Suit Gundam MS IGLOO.

Legendary video game music composer, Noriyuki Iwadare provided an orchestral sound of the battlefield.

Changed and updated game engine from Unreal Engine 4 to UnrealEngine 5.

Project MBR Trailer

Source: SIEG Games Street Gematsu News by Manuel Catzola