SIEG Games announced that it is working on Project MBRtitle “multiplayer mech action shooter” For Playstation 5 And pc. In order to finance the project the company will open a Kickstarter campaign on March 7th. The release of the title is set for April 2023, but it will be possible to try it in advance thanks to an open beta that will be released in July.

The development team is made up of some big names in the Japanese gaming industry, including:

Yoichi Miyaji (producer) – founder of Game Arts in 1985. Thanks to him, titles such as LUNAR And GREAT. It has produced intellectual property titles such as Evangelion And Gundams.

(producer) – founder of Game Arts in 1985. Thanks to him, titles such as LUNAR And GREAT. It has produced intellectual property titles such as Evangelion And Gundams. Ryuji Inomata (director) – in his more than 30-year career as a developer he has contributed to titles such as Super Smash Bros. Brawl And Kid Icarus: Uprising.

(director) – in his more than 30-year career as a developer he has contributed to titles such as Super Smash Bros. Brawl And Kid Icarus: Uprising. Koichi Inoue (animation producer) – for over 30 years he has worked with Sunrise for the creation of anime dedicated to mecha, including Armored Trooper Votoms And MS IGLOO Mobile Suit Gundam.

(animation producer) – for over 30 years he has worked with Sunrise for the creation of anime dedicated to mecha, including Armored Trooper Votoms And MS IGLOO Mobile Suit Gundam. Noriyuki Iwadare (composer) – celebrated composer best known for his contributions to such titles as LUNAR And GREAT.

The company also stated that the title it will not follow the free-to-play model and will not have microtransactions inside like lootbox, but will be supported through updates. The game will see two teams of five players clash in battlefields where acting strategically will be key, since we will be able to eliminate key points such as enemy communication towers to give us the advantage over our opponents. The mechs will transform into different formseach with their own unique combat characteristics.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer and a video message from the development team of Project MBRwishing you a good vision as always.





Source: SIEG Games Street Gematsu