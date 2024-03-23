From ProjectMaverick, the People Can Fly game financed by Xbox Publishing and based on an intellectual property of Xbox, practically nothing is known yet. Some details However, they emerged from job adverts of the development studio.

Apparently it will be a PvP shooter developed using Unreal Engine 5. That's all.

The adverts (here And here) are in fact looking for senior level designers with experience in shooters and creating PvP maps. Experience in level design must be both theoretical and practical and candidates must know Unreal Engine 5 and the Unreal Engine editor very well, to immediately work at full capacity.