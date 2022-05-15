The bill that regulates financial operations carried out with cryptocurrencies in Brazil establishes penalties for fraudsters. The text has already been approved in the Senate and is being processed in the House.

If approved, the proposal will place the virtual currency within the penal system. In other words, it would be more difficult to commit crimes through digital transactions, with a specific classification for the topic.

To give you an idea, only one Federal Police operation, carried out in Curitiba (PR), discovered a pyramid scheme that involved R$ 1.5 billion and harmed 7,000 people with false promises about investments.

There are also cases of criminals who sell drugs and buy digital currencies to disguise the origin of the resource. Currently, the government has no control over these movements.

The bill adds to the Penal Code the classification of “fraud in the provision of virtual asset services”to be punished with imprisonment from 2 to 6 years and a fine.

Those who were looking for this market to launder money will stop looking, assess the authors of the proposal. Criminals flee the traditional banking system precisely because of regulations that facilitate police investigations.

For Fábio Tofic Simantob, specialist in criminal matters, crypto regulation will make money laundering more difficult. To the Power 360The expert says it is not necessary to create a detailed specification for this crime of fraud in the bill, since the article 171 of the Penal Code already includes embezzlement, which provides for a penalty of 1 to 5 years.

Global surveillance in 2023

There are plans to launch a joint oversight body in 2023, Ashley Alder, president of the International Securities Organization, said this week.

For her, it will be necessary to dialogue with regulatory authorities in several countries to establish general rules for the market. He cited as a successful example multinational finance groups to fight climate change.

Binance, the largest global infrastructure provider for the blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem, assesses that regulation is the” only way” so that the industry can develop and reach the general public.

“Crypto assets exist in a network, across borders. Therefore, the regulation of this segment needs to be understood in a global context and be preceded by in-depth debates”the company said in a note to the Power 360.

Taxation

The objective is that crypto-assets, used as investments, follow the same rules as investment funds regulated by the CVM (Securities Commission), with digital brokerages, known as exchange.

André Lopes Guimaraesleader of the tax advisory and litigation area at LacLaw Tax Consultingexplains that, in general, cryptocurrencies should be considered as a digital asset, being reported as an asset in your income tax return.

Taxation is based on the capital gain obtained at the time of sale, in which the income from the transaction involving crypto-assets is realized. This capital gain corresponds to the difference between the acquisition cost and the sale value of the asset.

The rates for taxation of capital gain vary from 15% to 22.5%, being progressive according to the value of the gain. For gains of up to BRL 5,000, the rate is 15%.

Capital gains tax must be assessed and paid monthly. If the total value of the individual’s cryptocurrency sales in a given month is up to BRL 35,000, the gain is exempt from tax.

Investment in cryptocurrencies can also take place through investment funds, in which case taxation takes place according to the modality of the fund.

For example, in the case of a multimarket fund, decreasing rates are applied depending on the term of the investment, which vary from 15% to 22.5%, and the tax is anticipated by the come-quota system.

“In the case of an ETF fund, income tax is levied on sales with a gain, at the rate of 15% for operations in general and 20% for day trades, without exemption range”, she explained.

Author of the text

PL 3825/19 is authored by the senator Flavio Arns (We can-PR). The rapporteur was Senator irajá (PSD-TO).

The substitute incorporated ideas from 2 other projects on the same topic, PL 3.949/2019, by Senator Styvenson Valentim (Podes-RN). And PL 4.207/2020, by Senator Soraya Thronicke (União-MS).

If approved, the text would need regulation by the federal government.

Here’s the intact (215 KB) of the project.