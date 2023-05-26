During the streaming event Marvelous Game Showcase 2023 aired last night, the Japanese company has announced a new title in development, tentatively called PROJECT MAGIC and made with the contribution of the mangaka Hiro Mashimawell known for works of the likes of EDENS ZERO and Fairy Tail.

The Managing Producer Takehiro Ishida revealed the first details of this upcoming project, built around the theme “A New Frontier”. The development team collaborated with legendary illustrator and writer Hiro Mashima to design the game’s characters and shared some of the first drawings. More details will be revealed later as the development team works to tackle this new frontier for Marvelous! A launch window and target platforms are yet to be defined.

Below you can review the portion of the Showcase relating to the title in question.

Marvelous Game Showcase 2023

Source: Marvelous Europe