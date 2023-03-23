Project M returned to the show at GDC 2023 and the State of Unreal conference with a new one trailerwhich shows the technology somewhat ambitious on which this interesting action adventure from NCSoft is built.

Project M, waiting for an official title, was presented with a trailer last June, presenting itself as a sort of interactive movie with the narration influenced by the player’s choices during various scenes, but in this case the title is shown in a slightly more extensive way with other moments of gameplay.

The game is based on Unreal Engine 5, which allows for a truly impressive and photorealistic polygonal construction. To demonstrate the level reached by the graphics, the presentation was made by a digital reconstruction of Taekjin Kim, chief creative officer of NCSoft, very similar to its real counterpart.

This “digital human” was built using a combination of artificial intelligence and hand modeling by the team’s graphics, with the support also of a text-to-speech system that helped in the construction of the facial animations.

For the rest, the game showed itself with a structure in line with the previous trailer, or rather a sort of film in which we can take part in the development by making choices in some precise moments of the story, even if we look forward to further information on the gameplay.