PUBG creator Krafton has revealed a new game from Subnautica developer Unknown Worlds, which is currently only known by the code name ‘Project M’.

Project M will be the first game to be developed by Unknown Worlds since its acquisition by Krafton in 2021. Project M is due to release for early access sometime this year and krafton has revealed that it will be a “wholly unique turn-based strategy game set in a sci-fi world”.

Unknown Worlds became the sixth studio under the Krafton banner when it was acquired by the company last year. It joined the likes of Striking Distance Studios, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, Dreamotion and, of course, PUBG Studios.

In addition to this new game from Unknown World, Krafton revealed 2022 will also see the launch of The Callisto Protocol, an original survival horror game developed by Striking Distance Studios.

Krafton recently announced its decision to enter into the controversial NFT market in order to keep expanding its business. This particular project will be aimed at building an “NFT metaverse platform” alongside Naver Z.

Krafton states: “Through partnerships like these, KRAFTON aims to invigorate the NFT-based creator economy while also focusing on developing technologies that can contribute to the creation of a Create to Earn (C2E) ecosystem by collaborating with strong partners.”

Elsewhere in the press release, it was revealed Krafton hit some impressive figures last year. PUBG alone earned the company an astounding $333.6m in revenue, and, in total, the company saw its annual revenue increase by 13% year over year.