NCsoft has announced in the past few hours Project LLLalready shown with a first gameplay trailer which shows something of this interesting third person shooter MMO set in an open world, with a sci-fi setting.

Project LLL, whose title could be provisional, given this way, will be released on PC and console not better identified at the moment, but we can expect it to be PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. The expected release period is 2024, so there is still a lot of time before we see it in definitive form.

The intention of the developers, as reported by the project manager, Seeder Jaehyun Bae, is to create “a new genre that is completely different from the prevailing trends of looter shooter and battle royale “, we read in the presentation interview.

“We want to create a new market segment that is exclusively related to NC, with a new intellectual property that incorporates the keywords” shooter “,” MMO “and” open world “, combining different styles of play and elements also taken from previous games. of NC and we are very excited to be able to share a first glimpse with the community. “

According to reports from Bad, Project LLL is set in a “broad.” open world of more than 30 square km, all managed as a single setting without gaps “, all built on Unreal Engine 5. According to the director, it is a science fiction game, but which can be seen as a title focused on a historical line alternative, in which “a devastated Seoul, the Byzantine Empire of the 10th century and the 23rd century are all mixed together in the same lore”, it seems.

Among the sources of inspiration for the game, Bae cites Dune, Blade Runner and The Man in the High Castle, to also demonstrate the eclecticism of the setting. In any case, there will be a way to return to this Project LLL considering that the release is scheduled for 2024.