After a year of almost complete radio silence, NCsoft has unveiled a new gameplay trailer Of Project LLLa third-person MMO shooter with an open world science fiction setting coming to PC and consoles.
In the first sequences we see the protagonist patrolling inside a not very reassuring forest with corpses hanging on the tree branches and then move on to more lively scenes inside a devastated metropolis transformed into a war field, with players who will be able to way through the enemy ranks even on board vehicles and helicopters, as well as by piloting combat mech with high firepower. The last sequences see the protagonist enter a subway station infested with disturbing creatures.
An MMO that aims to offer a one-of-a-kind experience
Scheduled for release sometime in 2024 on PC and consoles, Project LLL has been described as a Open world MMO with a sci-fi setting made in Unreal Engine 5 which draws inspiration from works of various genres such as Dune, Blade Runner and The Man in the High Castle.
It is developed by NCsoft, the studio also responsible for Lineage and Guild Wars, which aims to “create a completely different genre” from the classic Looter Shooter and Battle Royale games that have crowded the market in recent years, creating “types of clashes and experiences in which players players can either cooperate or compete.” If you want to know more, here is our special dedicated to Project LLL.
#Project #LLL #gameplay #trailer #Ncsofts #Unreal #Engine #MMO #shooter