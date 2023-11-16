After a year of almost complete radio silence, NCsoft has unveiled a new gameplay trailer Of Project LLLa third-person MMO shooter with an open world science fiction setting coming to PC and consoles.

In the first sequences we see the protagonist patrolling inside a not very reassuring forest with corpses hanging on the tree branches and then move on to more lively scenes inside a devastated metropolis transformed into a war field, with players who will be able to way through the enemy ranks even on board vehicles and helicopters, as well as by piloting combat mech with high firepower. The last sequences see the protagonist enter a subway station infested with disturbing creatures.