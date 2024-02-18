Proposal says the value could reach 10% of the funds for bench amendments presented to the Budget

Bill 5,982 of 2023 limits the value of the FEFC (Special Campaign Financing Fund) – a public fund intended for electoral campaigns – to 10% of the amendments presented to the Budget by deputies and senators from the same state or DF (bench amendments ). The proposal changes the Elections Law and is under analysis in the Chamber of Deputies. Here's the complete of the text (PDF – 275 KB).

The proposal also establishes that adjustments to the FEFC cannot exceed inflation measured by the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index), calculated by IBGE.

Authors of the project, the deputies Chico Alencar (Psol-RJ), Tarcisio Motta (Psol-RJ) and Professor Luciene Cavalcante (Psol-SP) say that the Fund was created to replace corporate campaign financing and cannot do “to pour almost unlimited public resources into electoral campaigns”.

“We cannot help but join in with Brazilian society and express our astonishment at the possibility of the FEFC surpassing the incredible R$5 billion mark. Our initiative, therefore, preserves the Fund, but seeks to limit and rationalize its possible readjustments”says the justification that accompanies the proposal.

The proposal, which is being processed in priority regime, needs to be analyzed by the Finance and Taxation committees; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship before proceeding to a vote in the Plenary.

With information from Chamber Agency.