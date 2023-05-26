During the streaming event Marvelous Game Showcase 2023 aired last night Marvelous! announced a new title tentatively codenamed by PROJECT LIFE is RPG.

This is a new IP that treasures the most influential Japanese RPGs throughout history. The director Ittetsu Suzuki shared some of the inspirations from the team behind this new title, built around the theme of “life” and all the ways it resembles an RPG. With the aim of creating an original title that all RPG fans will love madly, the development team is working to capture the “feeling of anticipation” that precedes every great adventure. Target platforms and launch window have not yet been announced.

Below you can review the portion of the Showcase relating to the title in question.

Marvelous Game Showcase 2023

Source: Marvelous Europe