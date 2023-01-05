At CES 2023, Sony presented Project Leonardoa new controllers for PS5 which allows those with physical limitations to play their favorite video games. You will be able to connect multiple devices to have access to more commands and customize your approach.

Through the PS Blog it is explained that Project Leonardo can be used as a standalone controller or paired with other Project Leonardo or DualSense wireless controllers. Up to two Project Leonardo controllers and one DualSense wireless controller can be used together as a single virtual controller, allowing players to mix and match devices to suit their particular gaming needs or to play collaboratively with others.

Sony writes: “Accessibility is an important topic for us at PlayStation and we want to continue to raise the bar to allow all players to experience the pleasure of the game. Whether it’s the robust accessibility options in PlayStation Studios games, such as Sony Santa Monica’s God of War Ragnarök or Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part I, or the wide range of user interface features in our PS4 and PS5 consoles, we are passionate about lowering the barriers to play for every player.”

“Today at CES, we announced the next step in our journey to make gaming more accessible: Project Leonardo for PlayStation 5. Developed with input from accessibility experts, community members and game developers, Project Leonardo is codenamed of a new controller kit highly customizable that works “out of the box” to help many gamers with disabilities play easier, more comfortably, and longer.”

“Thanks to conversations with accessibility experts and incredible organizations like AbleGamers, SpecialEffect and Stack Up, we’ve designed a highly configurable controller that works in tandem with many third-party accessibility accessories and integrates with the PS5 console to open up new ways to play. It was built to address common challenges faced by many gamers with limited motor control, including difficulty holding a controller for long periods, accurately pressing small groups of buttons or triggers, or optimally positioning the thumbs and fingers on a standard controller.”

“Project Leonardo for PS5 is a canvas for gamers to create their own gaming experience. Includes a sturdy kit interchangeable componentsincluding a variety of analog stick and button caps in different shapes and sizes.”

“Players can use these components to craft a wide range of control layouts. Furthermore, the distance of the analog stick from the game pad can be adjusted according to the player’s preference. These components allow players to find a setup that suits their strength, range of motion, and their particular physical needs.”

“On the PS5 console, players have a number of options at their disposal to customize their gaming experience with Project Leonardo. Controller buttons can be programmed to any supported function, and multiple buttons can be mapped to the same function. Also, players can map two functions (such as “R2” + “L2”) to the same button. Gamers can store programmed button settings as control profiles and easily switch between them by pressing the profile button. Up to three control profiles can be stored and accessed at any time from the PS5 console.“