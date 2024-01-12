Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/12/2024 – 19:39

Petrobras, Shell Brasil, TotalEnergies, CNPC and CNOOC and the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) began a series of offshore wind measurements, in the pre-salt region, to verify the technical feasibility of wind installations in the region.

The research is part of the Ventos de Libra Project, which has an investment of R$8 million and is mentioned by Petrobras as a promising proposal as it aims to evaluate the potential for integration between offshore wind systems and oil production projects in pre-salt region.

The first data collection takes place in Campo de Búzios, in the Santos Basin and, this year, will be expanded to Campo de Mero. The objective is to collect unprecedented and high-quality information on the behavior of the region's winds to support future offshore wind projects in the pre-salt.

The Libra Consortium is operated by Petrobras (38.6%) in partnership with Shell Brasil (19.3%), TotalEnergies (19.3%), CNPC (9.65%), CNOOC (9.65%) and Pré-Sal Petróleo SA – PPSA (3.5%), which plays the role of manager of the Production Sharing Contract, in the Libra Consortium, and represents the Union in the non-contracted area.

According to the state-owned company, the project aims to develop scientific advances in wind modeling, data measurement methodology, model improvement, reduction of uncertainties and risks for the implementation of floating wind projects in ultra-deep water regions. The results will support the next stages of development, aimed at evaluating the implementation of wind turbines associated with oil and gas production systems in the region.

“The technologies used in this multidisciplinary project will be able to evaluate the offshore wind potential in the pre-salt region and contribute to raising the national technological standard”, assesses the director of Exploration and Production at Petrobras, Joelson Mendes.

“Offshore wind projects represent a major scientific and technological challenge, magnified by the conditions in the pre-salt region, around 200 km from the coast, in water depths of up to 2,000 meters”, he notes.

The director of Energy Transition and Sustainability, Maurício Tolmasquim, also says that “projects of this nature can indicate potential paths for us to continue advancing in the decarbonization of our activities, in line with what we have already announced in our Strategic Plan”.

Assessment of wind potential

The wind measurement station was installed on the P-75 platform ship, which is of the FPSO type (floating unit that produces, stores and transports oil), in the Búzios block, in the pre-salt of the Santos Basin.

The technology consists of a Lidar (Light Detection and Ranging) remote sensing measurement system, with equipment that also has other sensors to provide support for studies to improve measurement methods for offshore wind data.

The data will be accumulated and transmitted directly from the FPSO P-75 to Petrobras' Research, Development and Innovation Center, Cenpes, and will be evaluated over a period of three years. The project plans to install another piece of equipment, this year, on another pre-salt platform, in Campo de Mero.

“Measurement campaigns are nothing new for Petrobras. A decade ago, the company began feasibility studies for the implementation of offshore wind activity, with the installation of the first anemometric tower, capable of measuring wind characteristics, in the Brazilian sea, on a platform installed in shallow waters on the coast of the state of Rio Grande. do Norte”, recalls the director of Engineering and Technology and innovation at Petrobras, Carlos Travassos. The first measurements in the Mero field took place in 2019, as a short test, on board the FPSO Pioneiro de Libra.