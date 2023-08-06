Riot Games has revealed that the next champion is coming to the free-to-play fighting game Project L And Yasuo. His confirmation on the Project L roster isn’t a huge surprise, given that Yasuo is one of the most popular (and most banned) champions in League of Legends. The announcement trailer by Riot’s Yasuo also showcases the game’s other playable heroes, Ahri, Darius, and Ekko.

“Yasuo is a master swordsman who manipulates the wind with his blade, “said Alex Jaffe, lead champion designer of Project L, in the video presentation of the character. “In addition to this, he is able to cancel attacks by exploiting a versatile stance, giving him tools for any situation . He can get ahead with mixups, get in the air for really technical combos, play defense with his wind wall.”