The information about Project Lthe fighting game based on League of Legends, has been very scarce in recent times. However, recently there was an update about it.

This one came from Tom Cannon, senior director and executive producer of this title, which he shared via Reddit. From what he commented, there is still a lot of work to do before this derivative or spin-off of the franchise is completely ready.

Cannon let see that post information of the game too early before other similar titles is because the studio appreciates player feedback.

With each report about their work they receive feedback from those who are interested. But no news can be expected about Project L of EVO Japan 2023, which takes place from March 31 to April 2. It is only a few days away from starting.

Fountain: Riot Games.

However, Tom Cannon noted that new information about this fighting game of League of Legends It will be out later this year. Only that it will be later and many are waiting for any detail.

The wait for something new about this title has been long; the last major update was in August 2022. At that time Illaoi, from Ruined King: A League of Legends Storywas confirmed for Project L.

Which League of Legends characters will be coming to your fighting game?

In addition to Illaoi, which we mentioned earlier, there are other characters that are confirmed for Project Lthe fighting game League of Legends; they are Ahri, Darius, Ekko, Jinx and Katarina.

However, certain indications suggest that Garen and Lucian and even Vi could also appear. But as we mentioned before they would only be available unofficially. In addition to the fighters there are other known details.

Fountain: Riot Games.

For example, that all the core game mechanics are already implemented. What the Riot Games team is paying the most attention to right now is the development of the fighters.

Likewise, in the competitive and social characteristics, and also pay attention to its accessibility for the players. As revealed some time ago, this proposal will be Free-to-Play or F2P, free but with some microtransactions.

In addition to Project L and League of Legends We have more video game information at EarthGamer.