













Project L, the League of Legends fighting game, confirms Yasuo









Project Lis a 2D fighting game that will feature the champions (probably the most popular) of League of Legends. And he announced Yasuo, the swordsman without honor, but one of the most powerful and favorite of the loleros.

Riot Games already published a video in which Yasuo is introducedbut that’s not all, part of the gameplay was also revealed in which the controls are explained, it seems that this is for those attending EVO 2023, in Las Vegas, they can try the demo that will be revealed.

The video explains the different types of attacks that you will have Project Lthese range from normal to special attacks, counters and combos for you or your support character to perform.

Source: Riot Games

The three characters that were revealed prior to the fourth, which is Yasuo, were:

They are very popular champions of League of Legends. Ekko even got a game of his own and was focused on the Arcane series.

We recommend you: Review: The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story – Live a true revolution

Since when was Project L announced?

the new game of Riot Games which belongs to the franchise League of Legends it was first announced in 2019.

“Project L is the League of Legends fighting game, directed by Tom and Tony Cannon, founders of the EVO Championship Series and GGPO, a rollback-type netcode program”.

It doesn’t have an official release window yet.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 22 times, 12 visits today)