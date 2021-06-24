THE Marathon in Defense of Public Service Users, promoted by the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) throughout this month of June, gained a relevant contribution from the Legislative Power. To help make Brazilians aware that quality public service is a citizen’s right, and not a favor granted by the Public Administration, a bill wants to institute June 26 as the National Day in Defense of Public Service Users.

The chosen date marks the birthday of Law 13.460/2017, authored by the then senator from Ceará, Lúcio Alcântara, which institutes the Public Services User Defense Code. According to federal deputy Danilo Forte (PSDB-CE), creator of the project, it is not possible to vote on the project in time to celebrate the day this week, in view of the current Congress agenda and the very short deadline. “But for the public interest of the project and as there are no differences in relation to the topic, we will soon see it approved”, predicts the deputy, certain that the date will be on the citizenship calendar in 2022.

In the same way that, in the private sphere, the Consumer Defense Code guarantees the rights of citizens in the purchase and sale relationship, the Public Services User Defense Code fulfills this role of protecting them in their relationship with the federal administration , state and municipal, ensuring the full exercise of citizenship. The channel for this is the Public Sector Ombudsman, which receives complaints, suggestions, praise and denunciations of possible irregularities and poor service provision by public agents.

The institution of the National Day in Defense of the User of Public Services is a way of warning Brazilians that it is necessary to be always attentive to the quality of the services provided. The deputy recalls that Brazil has a large and still very slow state machine and that the user is able to contribute to the improvement of the services offered, evaluating the Public Administration on a permanent basis. In this sense, the marathon also includes activities with the purpose of publicizing the channels of dialogue that the population has available with the ombudsmen of their municipalities.

