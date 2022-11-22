By Bernardo Caram

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – An amendment to the rules of this year’s Budget, under negotiation in Congress, could change the accounting and management of public expenditures within the spending ceiling, opening space for the release of disbursements by ministries and parliamentary amendments, an initiative that opened a technical debate in the government and in the Legislature on the risk of non-compliance with the Constitution.

Parliamentarians articulate changing the Budget Guidelines Law of 2022, through amendments to a project authored by the government, in order to reduce the constraints on the accounts before the end of the year.

The report proposing the changes was authored by deputy AJ Albuquerque (PP-CE), a member of the mayor’s party, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). The information was disclosed this Tuesday by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo and confirmed by Reuters.

One of the points of the opinion, which depends on analysis by the Budget Committee and the plenary of Congress, gives greater freedom to change payment schedules for mandatory expenses. The measure aims at “a better allocation of the identified surpluses of these payment limits and seeking to meet the needs of the Executive Branch at the end of the year”, according to the text of the opinion.

The text also states that the expenses of the Paulo Gustavo Law, which, in support of the cultural sector, will not be fully implemented until the end of the year, and it is necessary to incorporate the effective projection of expenses in the accounts so as not to compromise the ceiling with an item that does not will be fully used.

The law determined the allocation of resources when the year was already under way, and there was not yet a budget allocation. The expenditure forecast this year is 3.8 billion reais.

A technician from the National Treasury, interviewed by Reuters on condition of anonymity, said that the measure would open up two possibilities: the cancellation of budgetary credits if it is observed that they will not be used and the possibility of giving more credit than the ceiling limit considering that part of the expense will not be paid this year.

For this source, the measure raises concern “because it is like giving more checks than are in your account, hoping (as usually happens) that at the turn of the year some will not be cashed”.

Also under reservation, a Legislative Budget technician came to a preliminary assessment that the change could constitute a circumvention of the ceiling, which is a constitutional rule. After a more detailed analysis, however, he said that the measure, if approved, will generate a greater budget commitment, but the final financial expense will not exceed the ceiling limit.

“The government is in the bone, big risk with the exhaustion of the ceiling. They are finding spaces to meet the mandatory (expenses), ”she said.

Currently, 10.5 billion reais are blocked in funds from ministries and parliamentary amendments. The curb on spending is necessary so that the government does not burst the ceiling, which limits the growth of federal spending to inflation variation.

This Tuesday, the Ministry of Economy released its revenue and expenditure report, in which it assessed compliance with fiscal rules throughout the year and pointed out the need for an even greater blocking of accounts. This lock must exceed 15 billion reais.

The text pending in Congress does not provide an estimate of what volume of resources could be released if the change in the rules is approved.