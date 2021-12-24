Project Haven, the interesting strategy created by the small Portuguese team Code Three Fifty One, is shown with a video from gameplay commented by the developers.

A few months ago we tried Project Haven, enjoying the level design of the game and the mechanics related to customization of weapons and characters, even without the inevitable unknowns related to the campaign.

In the video we witness a mission in which our characters suffer the sudden attack of an enemy team. At that point the interesting peculiarities of the combat system by Project Haven.

Elements such as direct aiming with third-person view, stalking behind cover and automatic guard phases on range are now part of the strand of strategic at XCOM, but appear intelligently implemented.

L’exit of Project Haven will take place in the course of 2022, for the moment only on PC.