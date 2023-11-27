NCSOFT presented with a trailer at G-STAR 2023 its new MMO-based strategy gamecode name Project G: certainly a promising title, according to the first sequences, which will soon arrive on PC, iOS and Android.

In short, at the same time as the Project LLL gameplay trailer, NCSOFT gave a decisive blow to their line-upproposing in this case an experience in which we will have the possibility of managing a series of units on the battlefield to get the better of our opponents in a three-dimensional context.