NCSOFT presented with a trailer at G-STAR 2023 its new MMO-based strategy gamecode name Project G: certainly a promising title, according to the first sequences, which will soon arrive on PC, iOS and Android.
In short, at the same time as the Project LLL gameplay trailer, NCSOFT gave a decisive blow to their line-upproposing in this case an experience in which we will have the possibility of managing a series of units on the battlefield to get the better of our opponents in a three-dimensional context.
Between Warcraft and The Lord of the Rings
L’fantasy setting of Project G is halfway between Warcraft and The Lord of the Rings, with desolate lands on which large-scale clashes occur, magical attacks, dragons that fly dispensing destruction and gigantic troops that confront each other.
It is also interesting to note the presence of tactical schemes that allow you to determine the army’s movements on the map, thus also covering the “macro” aspects of conflicts in addition to the real-time action of close combat.
#Project #strategic #MMO #NCSOFT #lets #trailer #GSTAR