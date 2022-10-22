The publisher City Connection and the developer Granzella have just announced the title Project Formation Zremake of the side-scrolling shoot ’em up license plate Jaleco and released for arcade in 1984. Although it does not yet enjoy a release date or launch window, the game will be released on PlayStation 4 and other still unknown platforms.
Take control of a humanoid robot or airplane to defeat your enemies in a brand new game with updated graphics and sound design. Soldiers, in formation. A thrilling return awaits us!
Below you can see the announcement trailer and the first gameplay!
Project Formation Z – Announcement Trailer
Gameplay
Source: City Connection, Granzella Street Gematsu
#Project #Formation #City #Connection #Granzella #announce #shoot #remake
Leave a Reply