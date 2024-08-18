The text has already been approved in the Senate and is being analyzed in the Chamber; currently, the psychological evaluation is only carried out when the person goes to obtain the document for the first time.

The PL 4.111 of 2023already approved by the Senate, makes psychological evaluation mandatory to renew the CNH (National Driver’s License). The text, which is being analyzed in the Chamber of Deputies, changes the Brazilian Traffic Code. Here is the full (PDF – 98 kB).

“The psychological state of a candidate for the first driver’s license may not be the same upon renewal. Therefore, it must be assessed in order to ensure safe driving.”defended the author of the proposal, the senator David Alcolumbre (Union-AP).

In his opinion on the project, the rapporteur Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES) highlighted that the psychological assessment techniques used by traffic psychologists are intended to assist in identifying the minimum psychological adjustments necessary for the safe use of driving skills.

“I believe that extending the mandatory renewal of psychological assessment to all drivers, when combined with other actions to improve road safety conditions, will contribute greatly to preventing the loss of so many lives,” declared.

When highlighting the importance of care and prevention policies in traffic, Contarato pointed out that, every year, 45,000 people die in traffic accidents in Brazil and 300,000 are injured. According to the senator, traffic accidents have an impact on health of R$50 billion and more than R$200 billion on the economy.

HOW IT IS NOW

Currently, the psychological assessment is only carried out when the person tries to obtain a driver’s license for the first time. Only those who use the vehicle for paid activity undergo the same test more than once, during license renewals.

NEXT STEPS

The bill is being processed conclusively and will be analyzed by the committees on Transportation and Transport; and on Constitution and Justice and Citizenship. To become law, the proposal must be approved by the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

With information from Chamber Agency.