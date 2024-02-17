The objective is to prevent inmates from communicating with the outside world; text is being processed conclusively in the Chamber

The Chamber of Deputies is analyzing a bill that requires mobile phone service providers to install cell phone jammers in prisons. PL 6,158 of 2023 is authored by the deputy Sanderson (PL-RS) and has 6 other congressmen as co-authors. Here's the complete (PDF – 589 kB).

In justifying the project, the congressmen emphasize that current technologies already allow, at reasonable costs, the installation of modern cell phone signal blocking systems in several areas of the country.

“The project seeks to combat the communication of inmates with the outside world, through cell phone services and mobile internet connection”write the deputies.

“This is because it has become increasingly common that, from inside prisons, inmates command criminal factions or comment on fraud crimes using cell phones”say congressmen.



If the proposal becomes law, telephone operators will have 90 days, from the publication of the new standard, to install the blockers.

Processing

The project is being processed conclusively and will be analyzed by the committees Communication; in Public Security and Combating Organized Crime; it's from Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

With information from Chamber Agency.