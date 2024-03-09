Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/09/2024 – 16:43

Voz das Comunidades, a non-governmental institution with a journalistic focus on social responsibility and the promotion of cultural events carried out by favela residents, is developing a project to create F20, which will be made up of 20 favelas in Rio.

The intention is to take issues involving the city's communities to discussion at the G20, an international forum that brings together 19 of the world's richest countries, plus the European Union and the African Union. For Rene Silva, project creator and founder of Voz, this is a powerful example of community mobilization and civic engagement.

These favelas, most of the time marginalized and excluded from decision-making processes, will come together to amplify their voices and demand attention to issues that directly affect their lives," said Rene.

According to him, when dealing with G20 themes, such as economic development, climate change and inequality, favelas claim their space on the global agenda and seek solutions that reflect their local realities and needs. “This type of initiative demonstrates the importance of including diverse and representative perspectives in global debates, aiming to build a fairer and more inclusive future for all”, he pointed out to Brazil Agency.

Rio de Janeiro (RJ) – Rene Silva founded Voz das Comunidades in Complexo do Alemão. Photograph: Renato Moura/Voice of Communities/Disclosure

The project's discussions are expected to begin in May, on agendas parallel to that of the G20, which held two preparatory meetings in Brazil. The first on February 21st and 22nd, in Rio de Janeiro with foreign ministers from the group's countries and the second on February 28th and 29th in São Paulo with ministers of finance and the group's Central Banks.

“We are currently building the project. By the end of March, we should have the project more mature, quite completed and with the first agendas to be released”, he informed.

Voz das Comunidades was created in 2005 by the then student Rene Silva, from the newspaper of the same name, for residents to disseminate news from the community of Morro do Adeus, one of the 13 that form the Conjunto de Favelas do Alemão, in the northern zone of Rio. Now, Rene wants social issues to be more visible.

“The idea is that this project sheds light on other social issues that are not brought to the mainstream media and public authorities. Generally, when people talk about favelas, they remember police operations, police actions and drug trafficking and the favela is much more than that. We have many initiatives discussing the environment, discussing sustainability, local economy, in short, several of these topics and the idea of ​​the F20 project is to shed light on the different issues that exist within the favela and that no one is talking about”, he highlighted.

According to Rene, the project's mission is to amplify the voices of the favelas. “We want to amplify, we want these voices to be heard and, for them to be heard, it is our objective to also take these issues to authorities such as governor, mayor, president and even reaching the UN [Organização das Nações Unidas]”, he said.

Since December 1, 2023, Brazil has been in the rotating presidency of the G20 and will continue until November 30, 2024. During this period, around 130 meetings should take place, which will be held between 15 cities in the country. The main one will be the G20 Summit of Heads of State and Government, scheduled for November 18th and 19th this year, in Rio de Janeiro.